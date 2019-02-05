SAN DIEGO — Gil Pasternak is a high school senior. He should be free to focus on AP tests, prom and graduation like anyone his age. Instead, he has to work through the shock of living through a hate-driven shooting.

"The first thing I saw, really, was the gun,” said Gil. “I didn't get a great look at his face.”

Gil says he was near the entrance of Chabad of Poway when a gunman walked in and opened fire. He described hearing the first shots that killed Lori Kaye.

"I saw her falling to the ground,” said Gil. “He shot her twice more from what I heard. I didn't see it because at that point I was sprinting.”

His feet took him out of the gunman's sight for a moment where he found a hiding place.

"As I dove into the room, he yelled, ‘you better run motherf-----,’” said Gil.

The gunman turned his attention back to the sanctuary when Oscar Stewart disrupted the attack.

While Gil said he is trying not to think too much about the actual shooting, he's ready to fight the forces that lead to it - specifically anti-Semitism.

"The social issue is something that needs to be addressed right now,” Gil said. “I think there needs to be some activity that allows students to interact with the reality of what just happened because anyone can talk about things and say, ‘oh, that's awful, that's terrible.’ The problem is they say, ‘it's awful, it's terrible,’ and then forget about it in a day and then these things keep happening.”

Gil is taking action working to have fellow students write letters to survivors and synagogue members and he has high praise for his school.

"I think Del Norte as a whole, my classmates, everyone has been incredible,” said Gil. “My principal, my assistant principal, my counselor have all reached out and talked to me.”

The school is inclusive, and Gil says leadership addresses problems quickly and directly.

But kids don't always tell adults about problems, including anti-Semitism, and Gil says he's learned to separate stupid jokes from schoolmates over the years from real malice.

"There were people who I legitimately thought were anti-Semitic,” he said.

Gil says he knows now firsthand what those types of feelings can lead to.

"It's definitely a little bit worrying that in the 21st century a Jew who immigrates for safety, to what really should be the safest country in the world, has to look behind his back when he's entering a synagogue,” said Gil.