SAN DIEGO — The San Diego chapter of the Surfrider Foundation held its 28th annual Paddle for Clean Water on Sunday to call for the protection of San Diego's coastline.

The free event started with a beach yoga session, an acknowledgement of native land and a blessing from Kumeyaay elders before paddlers took to the ocean near the Ocean Beach Pier. It also featured a prize drawing with a surf board as the grand prize, music performances and booths for Surfrider volunteers and event sponsors.

According to the organization, more than 1.5 million people get sick annually from swimming in contaminated coastal water in Southern California.

"The Paddle for Clean Water is a gathering for the entire ocean, beach and wave loving community," said San Diego Surfrider Chapter Manager Mitch Silverstein. "It's a fun, family-friendly event that shows elected officials and other decision-makers that clean water matters to all of us."