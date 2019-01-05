SAN DIEGO — A wanted parolee holed up in a Sherman Heights apartment today when officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant, prompting a standoff that stretched into the evening.

The suspect ducked into the rental residence in the 1900 block of Imperial Avenue when officers tried to contact him shortly after 3 p.m. and he refused orders to come out and surrender, according to San Diego police.

Officers evacuated several other units in the building and shut down two blocks of the roadway while trying in vain to persuade the man, whose name was not immediately available, to give himself up.

After the stalemate continued for several hours, police called in a SWAT team to take up positions around the complex, Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect was believed to be alone in the apartment.

The standoff was continuing as of 6 p.m., Buttle said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.