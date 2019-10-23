SAN DIEGO — Fire crews quickly extinguished a small brush fire that erupted Tuesday evening in Mission Valley near 7450 Hazard Center Dr.

Fire crews had several helicopters ready to make water drops, but in the end were not used because it was not necessary.

Smoke filled the area, but the fire was quickly put out and under control.

