LA MESA, Calif. — News 8’s Shawn Styles returned to his alma mater on Monday to whip up some guacamole. He showed the students at La Mesa Arts Academy his own recipe and then put the group to the test.

The school is middle school in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District and since cooking is an art, culinary classes fit right in.

After showing off his own take on classic guacamole, Shawn gave the students a chance to use their own skills. Superintendent David Feliciano and board member Chardá Fontenot were on hand as judges who tasted and compared the students’ creations.

See more of the guacamole challenge on Shawn’s Instagram here.