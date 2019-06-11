SAN DIEGO — Navy veteran Mackenzie Showalter has been packing up care packages for her sailor friends at sea on board the USS Abraham Lincoln. They were supposed to return recently but were told their deployment would be extended through spring 2020.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carries nearly 5,000 service members.

"If you don't hit a port, the ship can't replenish. They were supposed to be out for six months, and then they got extended. People pack for that six-month deployment and then get told, 'hey we'll be out here a little bit longer,' you don't have the means to cover yourself for that long," said Showalter.

According to Showalter, service members on the USS Abraham Lincoln are running out of key toiletries and snacks. To bring her friends some holiday cheer, Showalter is asking for the following items for anyone who wishes to send love to service members on their deployment:

Shampoo

Soap

Feminine products

Holiday decorations

Beef jerky

Gum

Non-chocolate candy (chocolate rarely survives the shipping process)

Games (cards, Uno, old school stuff)

Used video games (they have a variety on consoles onboard)

Used movies (DVDs)

Books

Cards (especially from kids)

Tuna packets

Seeds (sunflower in shells and others)

Girl Scout cookies

Fruit snacks

Goldfish crackers

Store-bought snacks

Stocking stuffer type small gifts



Showalter said feminine hygiene products are a dire necessity.

Sailors were suppose to return by Halloween, but will now return in spring 2020, which means they will miss Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.

If you would like to send a care package, contact Mackenzie Showalter at:

Email: showalterm331@gmail.com

Phone: 949-633-2379