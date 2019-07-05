SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego announced today that it will extend its Teacher Appreciation Fun Card offer to Friday, allowing teachers in California and Arizona unlimited admission to the theme park through the end of the year.

The offer is open to K-12 teachers in either state who have an up-to- date teaching credential. Each card will grant the cardholder two additional free single-day tickets, which must also be claimed by May 10 and used by Dec. 31. According to SeaWorld officials, blackout dates apply to the Teacher Appreciation Fun Card and the additional tickets.

The theme park began offering the card to teachers in January and announced the extension "in salute to California and Arizona educators, and in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week."

Public and private school teachers can claim their pass by registering at SeaWorld's website and verifying their teaching credential through the U.S. Department of Education's database. They will then receive an electronic voucher, which can be redeemed at the park for their fun card.

Private school teachers are required to redeem their card in person at the park and must provide a state ID card, a current pay stub and a letter from their school's principal on the school's letterhead confirming they're a teacher. A theme park employee at the park's tickets and reservations counter at the front gate will then provide the pass and the two tickets.

Teachers can visit SeaWorld.com admission to register for the Teacher Appreciation Fun Card and for more information about the offer.