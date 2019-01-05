SAN DIEGO — Warning: Some of the language used in this story can be disturbing to some.

A San Diego State University student was targeted in a racially fueled video on social media in what is latest in a series of attacks on black students on campus.

The language used in a video and messages posted on Snapchat targeting CJ Simmons is more than hateful and downright disturbing: “I’ll skin you alive. I’ll hang you by a tree at Love Library.”

CJ said he is he is not surprised by what is going on. He said the threats came out of nowhere after having a playful conversation with a friend on social media.

“To be honest, I was angry – like hot.”

What happened to CJ is the latest in a series of racially fueled incidences on campus.

“I always knew those ideas were out there, but now I have an extra sense of precaution,” he said.

Just within the latest few months someone threw a rock through a window of the Black Resource Center and then the center was vandalized.

Students at SDSU said there have been other run-ins that often go un-reported.

One student, who asked not to be identified out of fear over what could happen, said they do not feel safe on the SDSU campus.

“I was called the n-word while walking to campus,” said the student.

SDSU campus police continue to investigate each report. Nearly 700 students, faculty and staff are taking matters into their own hands signing a pledge to take part in a list of actions to put an end to the hateful behavior.

“We’ve got to stay calm in these situations. We’ve got to group together and fight against situations like this,” said CJ.

News 8 reached out to San Diego State University and campus police. They declined an interview request but, in a statement, said they are “aware of the Snapchat video and called completely unacceptable and not reflective of SDSU, or campus culture or the values we uphold.”

SDSU urged all students to report all suspicious activity to campus police.