SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric on Tuesday said it could potentially shut off power supply to 19 San Diego County high fire risk communities due to forecasted weather conditions that would affect the utility’s power lines.

According to the SDG&E, they are “actively monitoring the potential for adverse weather conditions to begin within 48 to 72 hours. These conditions may require us to turn off the power for public safety. If we do turn off power, it will stay off until we can safely restore it.”

Nearly 30,000 SDG&E customers could be affected by the power shutoff.

The communities include:

Banner Grade

Wynola

Julian

Santa Ysabel

East Ramona

Boulevard

Potrero

Viejas

Rincon

Palomar Mountain

Descanso

East Alpine

Pine Valley

Mt Laguna

Valley Center

West Valley Center

Mesa Grande

Rancho Santa Fe

Fallbrook

SDG&E's announcement comes not only on National Fire Prevention Week, but also during a week when fire danger is high across California with hot, dry, and windy conditions.

“The Santa Ana winds are blowing and I know we need to be ready just in case,” said Brian Donald.

On Tuesday, San Diego firefighter crews also prepared the public for a possible disaster because when a fire ignites, every second counts.

Firefighters staged a demo showing the public how they can practice for disaster while encouraging them to do the same.

"We always recommend that people create and practice an emergency plan with the members of their household," said Monica Munoz, with San Diego Fire Rescue.

In Northern California, as a precautionary measure to reduce wildfire risk during the forecasted severe wind event, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed that it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in portions of 34 northern, central and coastal counties, affecting electric service for nearly 800,000 customers.

PG&E expects to begin turning off power in some areas early Wednesday, just after midnight. The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions, beginning with counties in the northern part of the state.