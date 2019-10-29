SAN DIEGO — On Monday, SDG&E notified nearly 33,000 customers who live in high risk areas that they could potentially be impacted by safety power outages later this week.

SDG&E projects the following communities could potentially be affected by safety power shutoffs:

Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Dulzura, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Jacumba, Jamul, Julian, Lakeside, Mount Laguna, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Pine Valley, Potrero, Poway, Ramona, Ranchita, Rancho Santa Fe, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ysabel, Valley Center, and Warner Springs.

The National Weather Service said a Fire Weather Watch warning will go into effect from Tuesday 10 p.m. until Thursday 6 p.m. for San Diego County Mountains and Valleys and Inland Orange County.

The utility company said it will remain on high alert as it monitors windy conditions that elevate fire risk. SDG&E said that while approximately 33,000 customers were notified, it does not mean all of these customers will have their power turned off.

As weather trends become more certain, SDG&E said it would provide additional notifications to customers, within 1-4 hours of a shutoff, if possible.

To see a map of potentially affected communities, visit sdge.com/ready.

All SDG&E customers are encouraged to sign up to receive alerts at sdge.com/notifications so they can stay up to date on potential public safety power shutoffs.

For the latest available information on outages and restorations, visit sdge.com/outagemap.