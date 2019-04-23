SAN DIEGO — The Inflammatory Breast Cancer Clinic in San Diego, located at the Scripps Cancer Center in Torrey Pines, has only been open for a week and it has already seen patients who have been diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer.

Inflammatory breast cancer is rare and can spread quickly.



“This is one of the most aggressive sub-types of breast cancer,” said Dr. Thomas Buchholz.



Dr. Buchholz has been working with patients with the rare type of cancer for the past decade. He has brought his expertise to San Diego by helping to open a dedicated clinic within the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center.

He hopes patients will get a team approach to treatment with “a surgeon and medical oncologist who are coming together to address one of the scariest types of breast cancer.”



According to Dr. Buchholz, inflammatory breast cancer can affect women at a younger age and sometimes, it does not show up in a mammogram – making it hard to detect because the first symptoms are not a lump but a rash on or around the breast.



“Patients are often mis-diagnosed as having a breast infection because instead of forming a mass, it tends to form swelling of the skin, some tenderness,” said Dr. Buchholz.



Inflammatory breast cancer currently makes up about one to five percent of all breast cancer patients, and because it is hard to detect, by the time it is diagnosed it is often already in an advance state.



Dr. Buchholz said treatment at Inflammatory Breast Cancer Clinic is hope.



“If caught early and treated appropriately with chemo, surgery and radiation, most women will survive,” he said.