SAN DIEGO — As Hurricane Dorian passes over the Bahamas on its way to the Eastern Seaboard, help from all over the country is headed to the area. Red Cross volunteers and firefighters from San Diego are among those being deployed to parts of Florida and other states where the storm may have an impact.

Local Red Cross CEO Sean Mahoney and 16 other disaster workers from San Diego and Imperial counties have been sent to assist with the Red Cross response to Hurricane Dorian. Across the United States, the Red Cross is mobilizing over 1,600 volunteers along with 110 emergency response vehicles and nearly 100 tractor-trailer loads full of supplies including cots and blankets, according to the agency.

The San Diego Fire-Department's Urban Search and Rescue CA Task Force 8 are also headed to the area as part of an incident support team.

It is estimated that millions of people live in the areas that could be impacted by wind, rain, flooding and high storm surge from Dorian even if it doesn’t make direct landfall on the coast, the Red Cross reported. The agency says as many as 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina may need emergency shelter.

Mahoney said the Red Cross volunteers' main task will be to set up shelters for people under mandatory evacuations.

Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes.

The slow-moving hurricane is expected to keep hammering the Bahamas all day Monday before moving toward the southeastern U.S.