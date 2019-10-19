SAN DIEGO — "They have no idea what's going to be happening in a couple minutes,” said Frank Squeo, founder of the charity Baking Memories 4 Kids, as he waited for 14-year-old Ramiro Urrea and his parents to arrive at the Panera Bread on Broadway in Chula Vista.

Ramiro thought he and his family were going to lunch to celebrate his dad's birthday. Instead, they were greeted by a crowd of people and a huge surprise.

Squeo told the teenager, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy seven years ago, “We're flying your family on an all-expenses-paid trip to all of the Florida amusement parks: Disneyworld, SeaWorld, LegoLand, Universal Studios - for a whole week. Everything that you could imagine."

Ramiro, whose genetic disease is terminal, will get a special front of the line pass that says “Ramiro is a hero.”

The 14-year-old couldn't stop smiling and was speechless.

Squeo told him, "I want you to go and create memories, have fun, just be a kid, which is what you're supposed to be."

The anticipation of surprising families with week long trips of a lifetime never gets old for Squeo, who founded his non-profit in 2012 after surviving cancer.

The charity sells bake goods to raise money for families with sick children. It also receives funds from Panera Bread’s Share the Dough – Change for Children program.

When customers round-up to the nearest dollar, the change goes to the fund, which helps support Baking Memories 4 Kids and other organizations.

In all, Baking Memories 4 Kids has sent 170 families on the same type of family vacations.

“Some people get to know why they were born. I know why I was born,” said Squeo.

“I was born to get the cancer I had, that almost killed me, and to start a foundation that gets to meet really amazing people going through tough times and who cherish how important every day is. To be able to give them a gift that you know is the most important thing they’re ever going to get, there are no words that describe how powerful that message is."

Squeo said his goal is to decrease stress for the family and give them an opportunity to enjoy themselves and take photos to cherish forever.

He said, "It's a chance for them to forget about everything for a week and create memories for a lifetime. They become stars of the park, they can go to the front of the line, they can stay on the ride if they want. It's a chance for mom and dad to look at their children just being children and having fun. It's memories that literally last forever."

Ramiro's mom visits this particular Panera Bread monthly, to pick up old bread for a charity she volunteers for that helps feed those in need.

She learned about the partnership between Panera and Baking Memories 4 Kids on one of her visits. She sent in the application, and when Ramiro was chosen, she even kept it a secret from her husband, who says, he couldn't have asked for a better present.

He said, "this is my gift, for my birthday,” to be able to see his son so happy and spend a priceless family trip together.

Their trip is scheduled for March.