SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., police said Sunday.



Officers will focus on enforcing safety laws involving motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians in the Northern Division, which includes Clairemont, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and University City.



They will be looking for drivers who speed, make illegal turns, fail to stop for signs and signals, fail to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, or any other violations. They will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at intersections.



Police have investigated several collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians during the past three years. In 2013, California had 701 pedestrian deaths, accounting for more than 23 percent of all roadway fatalities. The national average is 15 percent.



Police say drivers should follow these safety tips:



- Look out for bicyclists, pedestrians and scooter riders, especially at night or in bad weather.



- Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk.



- Stop at the crosswalk stop line to give drivers in other lanes an opportunity to see, and yield to pedestrians.



- Be cautious when backing up.



- Share the road with bicyclists.



- California law requires at least three feet of clearance when passing a bike rider.



- Look for cyclists before opening a car door or pulling out from a parking space.



- Yield to cyclists at intersections and as directed by signs and signals.



- Watch out for bike riders when making turns.



Tips for pedestrians:



- Cross at crosswalks or intersections, and obey signs and signals.



- Walk facing traffic.



- Don't text or talk on a cell phone while walking.



- Make eye contact with drivers as they approach.



- Wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials, or use a flashlight, at night.



- Look left-right-left before crossing a street.



Tips for scooter riders:



- Wear properly fitted helmets.



- Riders are considered vehicle operators; they are required to obey the same rules of the road as other vehicle operators, including obeying traffic signs, signals, and lane markings.



- When riding a scooter in the street, cyclists must ride in the same direction as traffic.



- When riding at night, scooter riders are required to have a front light and a red reflector to the rear



- No passengers are allowed on any scooter. The driver is the only person allowed on the scooter.



- Scooter operators must be at least 15 1/2 years old and possess a valid driver's permit.