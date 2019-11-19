SAN DIEGO —

A group of local kids are hoping to help families in need in San Diego and beyond during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The nonprofit Kids4Community is collecting donations to put together “bags of hope” which will be delivered during the holiday season.

Kids4Community was founded by 15-year-old Kenan Pala three years ago when he was just 12 years old. His organization aims to get children involved in helping the community by engaging them in volunteer work. Their projects are geared toward families who want to do volunteer work together. Some of their previous programs have included assembling hygiene kits, care packages for hurricane victims, and brown bag lunches for homeless shelters among other projects.

The group’s goal for this holiday season is to fill bags with goods and help thousands of families. Volunteers will stuff sacks this Sunday with lots of items including toys, hygiene kits, clothing, socks and food items.

These care packages will go to low-income and homeless families in San Diego and nationwide.

Last year the group put together 1,500 bags and they hope to do even more in 2019.

Some of the items they are hoping to collect include:

Socks

Toys (small enough to fit in the bags)

Blankets

Nonperishable food items

Lip balm

Cleaning wipes

Hats

If you are interested in volunteering, Kids4Community will meet this Sunday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 625 Superior St. in Escondido. Click here to sign up.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to the cause, click here.