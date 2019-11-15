SAN DIEGO — Abby Westerman is the founder of B-Present, a non-profit with a mission to create a support network for teens and young adults dealing with cancer.

On Thursday, Westerman celebrated her birthday, but the night was not about her but rather being there for those who need it most.

“It is not being present for yourself. It is about being present for others,” she said.

B-Present was inspired by Westerman’s daughter, Kirsten, who was diagnosed with leukemia at just 19-years-old.

“It was hard for her to be pulled away form her natural surroundings and the people she loved being with. Life just turned upside down and then just seven months later, she passed away,” she said.

This week, B-Present hosted its first ever conference, bringing together survivors and medical professionals to discuss how to better serve the nearly 70,000 young adults who are diagnosed each year.

“There is a huge issue here, teens and young adults that don’t have access to direct services they need. They are either in a pediatric hospital or an adult hospital,” said Sana Mozzi.

Mozzi has been a volunteer ambassador, speaking about battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 17.

"Especially during your senior year of high school and having everything going for you having to drop everything to survive is probably one of the craziest things I've ever experienced," she said.

Westerman said she is carrying the torch for her daughter who before passing expressed desire to help others keep fighting for their lives.

“For us, it has been very healing to know we are helping others,” she said.

During Thursday’s event, a documentary called "Cancer Rebellion" was shown. The filmmaker was at the even and is a cancer survivor who has gone to all 50 state to speak to teens battling the disease.