SAN DIEGO — Extra precautions are being taken this week as the local Muslim community observes Ramadan following two religious hate crimes carried out in San Diego. The Islamic Center of North County says security measures are in place following last week’s synagogue shooting in Poway which police suspect was carried out by the same man responsible for setting a fire at a North County mosque.

"We can't help but think that maybe something like that might occur,” said Yusef Miller with the Islamic Center of North County “We want to prevent it as much as possible and be on watch for anything that is suspicious.”

Muslims across the county prepared in more ways than one for the holy month of Ramadan which began Sunday evening and ends the evening of June 4.

“We are getting advice from federal and city and state; so, we're taking all precautions that we can during this holy month of Ramadan,” said Miller.

Less than two months ago someone set fire to a mosque in Escondido. It was put out by people inside before it spread.

The man who opened fire at a Chabad of Poway last month later claimed responsibility for starting the fire and claimed he was inspired by a mosque shooting in New Zealand that left more than 50 people dead.

"Even though we appear to have caught the person, it’s still in the back of everybody’s mind that there are still people out there with the same type of illness and disease and character given the recent attacks during holidays,” Miller said.

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims marked by fasting and prayer with practitioners often visiting mosques for fellowship.

There are no known threats against places of worship in San Diego, still Muslims are taking precautions with some mosques are increasing video surveillance or hiring extra security; often walking a fine line between prudence and prayer.

"It's supposed to be solemn, it's supposed to be a place of peace,” said Miller. “But to look around and see an armed guard that peace is shattered. You're focusing or re-focusing on those two different worlds and it's tough.”