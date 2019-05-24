SAN DIEGO — Both San Diego Police and San Diego Fire Rescue will be out in full force this weekend patrolling San Diego’s coastline. The agencies will be using vehicles and crafts both on shore and in the water to make sure everyone is safe this Memorial Day weekend.

San Diego Fire Rescue shared a few tips with News 8 to make sure you have a fun and enjoyable day at the beach. First, swim near a lifeguard and check in with them to see where you should enter the water. They will be able to tell you where all the hazards and rough conditions are located. The lifeguards can also tell you how far you should go out. Often there are steep drop offs in the ocean, and they can prepare you for those.

For parents, lifeguards suggest you set up a location to meet your kids if for some reason you get separated from them. They recommend one of their lifeguard towers or somewhere that your children will not forget.

As for pool safety, they emphasize never leaving a child alone near a pool. If it is possible, keep a fence up if there will be several children over for a get together. Lifeguards told News 8 that one of the most crucial ways to avoid drownings is teaching your child to swim.

San Diego Police are urging people to have a blast on Memorial Day, but also are reminding them that alcohol can not be consumed on San Diego beaches.