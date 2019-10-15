SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s International Film Festival will kick off Tuesday night with opening film, “Jojo Rabbit,” at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego.

Tuesday’s opening film will be followed by a an after party at Parq Nightclub.

“Jojo Rabbit” is a a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

This year’s Film Festival Award Honorees include:

Laurence Fishburne, Gregory Peck Award For Cinematic Excellence

Pitbull, Music Icon Award

Lindsay Wagner, Humanitarian Award

Jared Harris, Cinema Vanguard Award

Jillian Bell, Fairbanks Award

Camila Morrone, Rising Star Award

The Night of the Stars Tribute will be held on Friday, October 18, at the Pendry in downtown San Diego. The red carpet begins at 5 p.m., with the wards show beginning at 7 p.m.

Other notable film that will be screened at the film festival include: “A Marriage Story,” and “A Hidden Life.”

“A Marriage Story” will be screened on Sunday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m., at the Theatre Box. The film is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta co-star.

“A Hidden Life” will also be screened on Sunday October 20 at 6 p.m. at ArcLight Cinemas in UTC.

The film is based on real life events. It is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keeps his spirit alive.

The Filmmaker Awards Show and Party will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 9 p.m., at the Oxford Social Club in downtown San Diego.

The film festival will present the Jury Awards to the festival’s competition films at the Filmmaker Awards Show and Party.

The film festival will run until Sunday, October 20. You can view the full 2019 San Diego International Film Festival and purchase your passes here.