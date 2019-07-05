SAN DIEGO — A San Diego High School special-needs-curriculum teacher was arrested Monday and accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage student, according to authorities.

Detectives began the investigation last week after the victim’s mother contacted the San Diego Police Department after she found inappropriate text messages on her daughter’s phone from the teacher.

Sex Crime Detectives determined the sexual relationship between the teacher and the student began when the student was 15 years old.

The San Diego High School teacher was identified as 48-year-old Juan Carlos Herrera. He was arrested on numerous charges, including unlawful sex with a minor and child luring.

He was being held on $220,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this case or similar cases is asked to call the SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580- 8477.