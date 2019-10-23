SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department announced Wednesday that it is increasing staffing as the county braces for its second Santa Ana wind event of the week and a Red Flag Warning is set to begin early Thursday. The Red Flag Warning is slated to begin at 5 a.m. and will last through at least Friday, perhaps Saturday according to the agency.

Santa Ana winds are expected to return to San Diego County on Thursday and Friday, raising the threat of wildfires in the region. Winds out of the east and northeast are expected to hit speeds of 25-35 mph by early Thursday morning, with isolated gusts up to 60 mph near mountain ridge tops.

RELATED: SDG&E warns 24,000 customers in San Diego of potential power shutoffs

RELATED: Santa Ana Winds raise fire risk Thursday thru Friday

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued for the San Diego region

Beginning Wednesday morning SDFD said it has had pilots and crew on overtime for two firefighting helicopters which will be available 24 hours a day until the threat of fire diminishes.

SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz reported that Wednesday night at 8 p.m. it will staff a “mixed, type III strike team” consisting of five brush engines, a strike team leader and strike team leader trainee. The strike team will be made up of three SDFD engines plus one from Chula Vista Fire Department and another from Poway Fire Department. Each brush fire engine will have a crew of four firefighters. Both strike team leaders will be from SDFD and will be based out of SDFD station 28 in Kearny Mesa, according to the agency.

Another strike team will be pre-positioned in a yet-to-be-determined North County location and will consist of four brush engines from other agencies in San Diego County and one brush engine from SDFD.

Starting Thursday morning at 7 a.m., a third strike team will be staffed by SDFD firefighters, a strike team leader and strike team leader trainee. That strike team will be made up of SDFD brush engines and its team will work for 36 consecutive hours unless the fire threat diminishes, the department reported adding that if the threat extends beyond 36 hours, it will extend the assignment. The crews on that strike team will be housed at fire stations throughout the city.

Two SDFD water tenders will also be staffed for 36 hours. Each water tender carries a single firefighter. Those firefighters will be housed at stations 28 and 40.

The agency indicated that it also has other staff who will be on call and available if a fire breaks out.

Click here for SDFD’s Ready, Set, Go! guide – available in English and Spanish.

RELATED: Mayor Faulconer urges San Diegans to be on high alert following recent fires

RELATED: Autumn heat wave sends temperatures soaring in San Diego area