SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council's Environment Committee on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of a proposal to amend the city's Mission Bay Park Master Plan. The plan was one of two presented at the committee meeting and is the option that does not make changes to the off-leash dog park currently on Fiesta Island.

The two proposals - Plan A and Plan B - that went before the committee included plans to upgrade Fiesta Island by adding children play structures, picnic areas, hiking trails and a concession stand. Plan A which was not supported by the committee would have reduced the dog park size by a couple of miles to make room for a new road and a dedicated launching area for non-motorized boats.

Carolyn Chase is the president of the group Fiesta Island Dog Owners (FIDO). She encouraged people to vote for Plan B.

“We don’t need to pave another road through paradise. This is low maintenance, very well used - 365 days a year,” she said.

Many people showed up at the committee meeting and there were several hours of public comment with the majority speaking in favor of Plan B. The proposal is scheduled to head to the full council for a vote on June 17.