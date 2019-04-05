SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego announced today that it is spending more than $2 million to renovate five of its 13 public pools.

The five pools were closed in recent weeks for repairs and upgrades. They fell into disrepair after being in use for more than 40 years.

"In addition to these repairs, we're also conducting proactive maintenance by evaluating pump and filtration systems at all of our facilities to make sure they are fully functional," said Herman Parker, the city's Parks and Recreation Department director.

The Clairemont and Martin Luther King Jr. pools reopened last week after receiving new equipment that will improve their water circulation. The Bud Kearns Memorial Pool and the Colina Del Sol Pool are expected to reopen later this month and in early June, respectively. Both pools are receiving new pump circulation systems and motors.

The City Heights Swim Center is expected to remain closed until next year for comprehensive repairs. Because it won't be open in the hot summer months, the city plans to install and operate a portable pool at the facility from June 17 to Aug. 23. The city also will offer a free shuttle service to the nearby Bud Kearns Memorial Pool and Memorial Pool for residents who seek access to an operational public pool.

"We know how important it is to have a place where families can go to cool off during the hot summer months," said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. "We're taking proactive steps right now to repair and maintain some our oldest pools to make sure they are available when San Diegans rely on them the most."