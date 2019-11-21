SAN DIEGO — The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival is due to hit Downtown San Diego for the first time this weekend. The three-day event will feature over 100 bands and musicians on 10 stages all along the beautiful waterfront area.

The festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 22 with performances through Sunday, Nov. 24. Headliners include Miguel, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Migos, Slightly Stoopid, MGMT, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tucanes de Tijuana and several others.

But there are several acts with ties to America's Finest City on the bill as well.

Included in the talent lineup are more than two dozen bands who call San Diego “home.” If you’re lucky enough to be hitting up the festival this weekend here are a few of the San Diego acts you should try to catch along the way.

One of the earliest sets of the festival will be performed by this synth-pop outfit led by the frontwoman Laura Levenhagen. The songstress belts out Twin Ritual’s tunes with a bravado and style reminiscent of Blondie’s Debbie Harry. The band’s quick and catchy beats are balanced by Levenhagen’s mesmerizing vocals. Twin Ritual plays Friday at 2:30 p.m. on the Marrieta Boat.

Local rock power couple Pat and Lety Beers have been performing as The Schizophonics for over a decade. Their style of psychedelic rock is a blast from the past and you won’t soon forget the stage antics of frontman Pat. The band’s legendary live shows have garnered them a following in San Diego and around the world. They’ve opened for many big-name acts including Rocket from the Crypt, The Hives, and Cage the Elephant. The Schizophonics play Friday at 6:15 p.m. on the on the Belly Up/Music Box/Casbah Stage at Broadway Pier.

This is a band you that defies you not to dance along to the beat. The Routine’s frontman Bryan Barbarin leads their performances with powerhouse vocals and infectious energy. Combining funk, rock and soul, the group has been lighting up stages in San Diego and beyond since 2013. If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, this is a must-see set. The Routine performs Saturday at noon on the Belly Up/Music Box/Casbah Stage at Broadway Pier.

A newer band to the San Diego scene, this four-piece group combines elements from many genres for a sound with shades of pop rock and post punk. Burlap the Sac can hit heavy with garage rock tunes but also show a softer side on shoegaze numbers like “Oolala.” Burlap the Sac plays Sunday at 7 p.m. on the Marrieta Boat.

Click here for more information on Wonderfront and check out the full lineup here.

In addition to the aforementioned groups there are many bands and solo artists performing this weekend who hail from or are based here in San Diego: Here is a list of the rest of our homegrown talent playing Wonderfront: