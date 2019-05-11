SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego Airbnb host is accusing a group of Marines of trashing and damaging her home.

Lindsay Grant said she rented her home to the group of Marines through Airbnb while she was in San Francisco for her birthday, but the group turned her home in a party house.

Lindsay said she saw it all on her security cameras. Her home had a foot of water, but next-door home also had water damage.

Lindsay asked the Marines to leave, but the damage to her home had already been done. Her insurance will only cover the structure, but her couches, television and other belongings are not covered.

Lindsay said she had previously used Airbnb as a host but will no longer do so.