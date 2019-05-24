SAN DIEGO — It’s been seven weeks, but beloved neighborhood donut shop Rose Donuts is set to reopen Saturday after closing down last month following the unsolved murder of its owner.

"It's been tough mourning," said Kenneth Chu who is the cousin of Randy Taing who owned Rose Donuts on Linda Vista Road near Mesa College Drive for 25 years.

San Diego Police say Taing was killed after a robbery in his Clairemont home on April 5, where a safe was stolen. No suspect has been arrested.

"We've been more careful about what we do and [are] looking over our shoulders,” Chu said.

Chu has been stripping away the old and bringing in new appliances, furniture and faces in order to reopen to the shop.

"New employees of course because with what happened in the past, and yes, we kind of renovated the place a little bit to give it a new fresh look,” Chu said.

He says he is ready to fill empty trays with plenty of pastries in pink Rose Donuts boxes. Chu’s sister Marie will manage this shop that bears their mother's name, Rose.

"We’re still going to put out the same good, ol’ donut that’s why I’ve kept the same baker,” Chu said.

Taing’s wife will be on hand at the grand opening greeting their longtime customers.

"We have people who have been coming for years.... they have been coming by and asking [about reopening], and there's a school across the street and the students miss us too,” Chu said.

There will be some changes at Rose Donuts including the hours which will now be from 5 a.m. to noon daily, and the business will only serve fresh donuts and Boyd's coffee and will no longer offer sandwiches.

"[We are] going to keep the tradition going, hopefully, another 25 years at least," said Chu.