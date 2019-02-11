SAN DIEGO — Almost a year ago Californians went to the polls and nearly 60% of voters said, yes – we should stop changing the clocks twice a year.

But just because Californians voted one way does not mean daylight saving time is gone. Proposition 7 needs support from the legislature and Congress to become a reality.

Asm. Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) authored a bill that unanimously passed the state assembly. State Senator Ben Hueso expressed concerns about how the bill could affect San Diegans who cross the border to Mexico – which will keep changing its clock.

That was enough for Chu to stop the clock and shelve the bill. In a tweet, Chu said:

"I want to take the next few months to ask my constituents their thoughts on permanent daylight-saving time vs. permanent standard time. It's important to me that my constituents are heard and putting a pause on moving the bill will give me the opportunity to do more outreach.”

While voters say daylight saving, Proposition 7 gave the legislature sway.

Even once they move ahead with ending daylight saving time, political analyst Gary Dietrich said such a change would also need an act from Congress.

“We have a long way to go before you can quit monkeying around with your clocks,” he said.