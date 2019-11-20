An area of south San Diego County was affected by power outages due to the rainy weather Wednesday afternoon, according to San Diego Gas & Electric's outage map. The agency estimates that power will be restored to 150 customers in the area by 5 p.m.

The area affected as of 1:45 p.m. included western portions Chula Vista. Earlier in the day areas of Bonita, Nestor, Otay Mesa and San Ysidro were also without power.

The outage cause in the area is listed as "Weather affected SDG&E equipment."

SDG&E reported Wednesday that as rain is expected to continue through Friday and a Flash Food Warning is in effect that they have taken measures to prepare for the storm. The agency said it has operation centers fully staffed in order to "respond to outages quickly and safely."

Other preparations by SDG&E include an increased inventory of supplies at operations centers including as fuses, power poles, sandbags and plastic sheeting, and keeping each operation staff equipped with a "floodwater removal equipment (such as pumping trucks)" to aid in removing water from underground facilities as needed, the agency reported.