SAN DIEGO — A sudden power outage that left a portion of downtown San Diego in the dark Monday night was repaired and electricity restored, according to San Diego Gas and Electric.



The outage took place about 8 p.m. and affected about 1,000 customers in the Gaslamp Quarter, Balboa Park and Golden Hill, the utility reported.



The utility's outage map showed no outages at 11 p.m. and the power restoration was confirmed by San Diego police Sgt. Kevin Gibson, but he didn't know exactly what time that happened.