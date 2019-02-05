SAN DIEGO — Four days after the deadly synagogue shooting, the mayor of Poway attended a ceremony honoring San Diego law enforcement officers and took the time to reflect on the quick response by law enforcement.

County leaders joined surviving spouses and families to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and give thanks to those who continue to serve at the 35th annual memorial ceremony for all of San Diego county’s law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The sacrifice these folks are willing to make, they make freely day in and day out,” said Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

This year’s ceremony was especially poignant for Vaus in the wake of the deadly synagogue shooting in his city on Saturday.

“It’s incredible to me that in a situation like that, when everyone else is running away from the danger, law enforcement runs towards it,” said Vaus.

Vaus says law enforcement response was so tremendous. he was able to respectfully decline, when President Trump asked him what he needed saying, “tell me what you need, and I’ll get it for you.

“And I was able to say, ‘Mr. President, we got this,’” he said.

Vaus, once a San Diego police reserve officer, says now is the time for gratitude. He asks the community to stand strong with the brave men and women in blue. He also says, he knows Poway will heal and emerge a stronger, more unified community.