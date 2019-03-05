SAN DIEGO — A phishing scam where criminals claim they have stolen an user’s password and hacked their webcam while they were watching porn has been targeting individual emails at KFMB stations.

In the scam email, the criminal asks users to pay in Bitcoins or have his or her information shared with the world.

Mark Goodman is a KFMB I.T. engineer and said, “basically they are just spoofing our email address.”

The scam is usually known as “sextortion.”

KFMB employees have received three emails in one month – each with a different threatening subject: “I Know Everything,” “I Will Publish This,” and “Video of You.”

The blackmail scam usually reads:

"I have full access to your email account. I infected you with a malware a few months back when you visited an adult site. I can see everything on your screen. I made a video showing both you and the video you were watching (on the screen) while satisfying yourself. I can send this video to all your contacts (email, social network)! To stop me, transfer exactly 900$ to my bitcoin address. Then after receiving the payment, I will delete the video, and we will forget everything. I give you 3 days to get the bitcoins.”

Goodman said that if you receive one these scam/ extortion emails, do not buy into the blackmail.

“Pretty much just ignore it. There is no middle man to really stop the transaction. They might say that they do have your information, but half the time it is just spoofing. They are just trying to get you to actually do something about it,” he said.

One way to protect yourself is to cover up the webcam on your computer, change your passwords, update security settings and do not click on anything.

If you do click on the email, Goodman said, “If you are infected, somebody could get into your computer, then could actually get to your camera. Shut down the computer, restart it and what that will do is sever any connections possibly out there.”

Experts said company emails that are listed on websites can be easy targets. Experts also recommend users clear their search history and use a two-factor authentication for their phone and computer.