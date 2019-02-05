LA MESA, Calif — La Mesa Police received a call of a trespasser in a house in the 7900 block of Rainey Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

After officers arrived at the house, they found a white male, in his 30s, who was armed with a knife. At one point, the man became combative and one officer fired his weapon three times, hitting the suspect once in the hand and another time in the shoulder.

The suspect was later identified 36-year-old Daniel Chase McKibben who police say is a person of interest in a day-old murder in Ocean Beach.

Medics took McKibben to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

The homeowner told News 8 that the trespasser was a homeless man who his son brought home from Ocean Beach.

Investigators subsequently identified McKibben as person of interest in the slaying of a woman found dead at a home in the 5000 block of Niagara Avenue in western San Diego about 2 a.m. Wednesday.



McKibben's brother was checking on the welfare of their mother, whom he had been unable to contact, when he saw his sibling running away from the residence. The concerned man then forced entry to a garage and discovered the body.



Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the slain woman.

Editor's note: Daniel Chase McKibben is a person of interest in the Ocean Beach homicide. A previous version of this story identified him as a suspect. We regret the error.