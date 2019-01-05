SAN DIEGO — A wanted parolee holed up in a Sherman Heights apartment Tuesday when officers tried to serve him with an arrest warrant, prompting a standoff that lasted more than four hours.

The suspect ducked into the rental residence in the 1900 block of Imperial Avenue when officers tried to contact him shortly after 3 p.m. and he refused orders to come out and surrender, according to San Diego police.

Officers evacuated several other units in the building and shut down two blocks of the street while trying in vain to persuade the man to give himself up.

After the stalemate continued for several hours, police called in a SWAT team to take up positions around the complex, Officer John Buttle said.

A bomb squad arrived at the location about 6:45 p.m., and the suspect was taken into custody about 7:30 p.m.