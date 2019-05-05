SAN DIEGO — Following a busy and emotional journey to Washington D.C., World War II and Korean war veterans on Honor Flight San Diego are expected home Sunday afternoon.

News 8's Abbie Alford and Mike Edison went along for the trip of a lifetime which departed Friday with 83 veterans including one of the first female commanding officers in the U.S. Navy. The group includes veterans who fought in World War II and the Korean War, many of whom have never been able to visit the war memorials that were built in their honor.

For the trip to D.C., American Airlines decorated the cabin with American flags. A big surprise during the flight was "mail call" when veterans on board received 4,200 letters written by family and local students.

The group awoke early Saturday to see the sunrise over the WWII memorial and went on to tour several memorials including the US Marine Corps War Memorial and the Woman in Military Service for America Memorial.

Honor Flight San Diego is scheduled to return around 3 p.m Sunday afternoon and the public is invited to welcome these heroes home inside Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport.

