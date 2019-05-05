SAN DIEGO — Following a busy and emotional journey to Washington D.C., World War II and Korean War veterans on Honor Flight San Diego returned home Sunday afternoon. They were welcomed at San Diego International Airport by a crowd of several hundred people including family, military personnel and community members who gathered to honor them.

News 8's Abbie Alford and Mike Edison went along for the trip of a lifetime which departed Friday with 83 veterans including one of the first female commanding officers in the U.S. Navy. The group included veterans who fought in World War II and the Korean War, many of whom had never been able to visit the war memorials that were built in their honor.

Arrivals begin around 39:00 in the video below.

RELATED: War veterans take off on one-of-a-kind Honor Flight

For the trip to D.C., American Airlines decorated the cabin with American flags. A big surprise during the flight was "mail call" when veterans on board received 4,200 letters written by family and local students.

The group awoke early Saturday to see the sunrise over the WWII memorial and went on to tour several memorials including the US Marine Corps War Memorial and the Woman in Military Service for America Memorial.

RELATED: Honor Flight: WWII and Korean War veterans honored during their flight

Honor Flight San Diego returned Sunday afternoon and were welcomed home by a large crowd at San Diego International Airport.

Follow News 8’s Abbie Alford on Facebook and Twitter for more of this year’s San Diego Honor Flight.

Locals gather to welcome home Honor Flight San Diego