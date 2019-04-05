OTAY MESA, San Diego — An intense fire erupted at an Otay Mesa auto junkyard Friday afternoon, sending a thick column of jet-black smoke over the South Bay but posing no immediate threats to surrounding neighborhoods.

The blaze in the 900 block of Heritage Road began spreading about 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Numerous firefighting companies, including crews aboard water-dropping and chemical foam-dropping aircraft, were dispatched to put out the raging flames, a process expected to take hours.

"These fires take a long time to extinguish because of all the debris," Monica Munoz of the SDFRD said.

This is a developing story and will updated as new information becomes available.