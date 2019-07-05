SAN DIEGO — The deadly shooting at the Chabad of Poway have left many people in the community with questions. Some are wondering how a person can have so much hate and others are just trying to figure out the words to say to their kids. News 8 and Poway Unified School District are teaming up for a town hall called “A Conversation on Healing.”

The event is open to any member of the community and will be held at Rancho Bernardo High School from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday night. The goal of Tuesday’s town hall is to hear from community members and to create a productive conversation and dialogue to begin the healing process.

The event will be moderated by News 8’s Barbara-Lee Edwards, Steve Price and Kyle Kraska and will feature a panel made up of religious leaders, students and crisis counselors. The full list on panel members include: