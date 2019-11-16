It could be the final chapter for a beloved bookstore in Clairemont after the lease for Mysterious Galaxy expires in January.

“I just learned a couple days ago that our lease is up. We have a 60 day notice that we have to be out of this location by January 14. Unless we find a new owner and a new location, Mysterious Galaxy will close,” said Kelly Orazi, manger of the bookstore.



Orazi said the independent bookstore – which specializes in Sci-Fi, horror, and mystery genres – has been on the market for a new owner for a year.

“A lot of times when people grow up, they feel weird and awkward about liking Fantasy and dragons and magic, but here they are home,” said Orazi.

Matthew Berger is a frequent customer who said, “We love the atmosphere here just being able to come and meet the authors. You can’t meet authors on Amazon.”

The bookstore holds three to four author events each week that boast more than 300 attendees.

Jennifer O’Brien and her three daughters are also Mysterious Galaxy frequent customers.

“Heartbreaking because I am finally getting my kids involved in books, and my middle child is looking forward to a book signing later on in December and that might be her last,” she said.

Obrien has shared on Facebook her plea to keep the shop open.

Sales have gone up nearly 10% every year.

“I don’t want people to think that independent bookstores are all doom and gloom. Bookstores are on the rise and I think now more than ever people are aware that if they want bookstores to exist, they have to patron them,” said Orazi.

Customers like Matthew Berger said they don’t want this to be Mysterious Galaxy’s final chapter.

“Very sad. This has been a corner stone of our experience here in San Diego. As book nerds, we just want the store to stick around,” he said.