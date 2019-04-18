SAN DIEGO — CJ & Damien Hobgood are debuting their brand-new film, ‘And Two If By Sea’ on April 19 in San Diego. The film follows the sibling rivalry between the two that drives them to establish their own identity and careers and then causes incredible chaos in their personal lives.

The worldwide premiere will feature a Q&A with the Hobgoods as well as hosted desserts in Sugar Factory American Brasserie.

Damien Hobgood stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the labor of love this film was and he also talked about what he wants people to take from it.

Although the premiere is sold out. You can still get tickets to screenings on later Friday night and on Saturday.