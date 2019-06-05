SAN DIEGO — As you know by now, the hugely popular ‘80s movie "Top Gun" is getting a sequel that is set to come out next year. But did you know there is a man who says he created the “Top Gun” school?

Navy veteran Captain Dan Pedersen was tasked with creating an elite flight school 50 years ago and is now sharing his story in a new book called "Top Gun: An American Story."

Captain Pedersen spoke with Morning Extra about the book..