SAN DIEGO —

A special event next month will feature culinary creations crafted by local chefs based on their favorite books. “Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy” is an annual event by the San Diego Council on Literacy and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Around 300 guests are expected to attend the culinary event at San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park on Thursday, May 2.

San Diego Council on Literacy (SDCOL) spokesperson Jose Cruz along with Chef Christine Rivera of Galaxy Taco and Chef Jeremy Loomis of Top of the Market/Fish Market stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the festivities and food.

The event aims to raise literacy awareness and funding for SDCOL’s network of affiliated literacy programs.