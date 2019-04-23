SAN DIEGO — San Diego brewery Karl Strauss invites locals to their main brewery tasting room and beer garden this Friday, April 26 for a special beer release. The release of ReGreen Brut IPA will benefit the Friends of Balboa Park’s Trees To Treasures program.

The beer is part of Karl Strauss's annual rotational IPA series with Taylor Guitars and is described as having notes of tropical fruit and pine with a dry finish.

The beer release event will feature food by Bread & Cheese Catering, live music by Birdy Bardot and The Midnight Pine, and the chance to win prizes from Taylor Guitars, Karl Strauss, San Diego Urban Timber and more.

Paul Segura from Karl Strauss and Friends of Balboa Park spokesperson John Bolthouse stopped by Morning Extra to share more about the event and the Trees to Treasures program.