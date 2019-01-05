SAN DIEGO — There are so many great burgers in San Diego you could treat your taste buds long after National Burger Month comes to an end! Some of San Diego’s burger masters joined Morning Extra and brought their famous bites for us to try.

What better place to enjoy a Rodeo Burger than Lakeside’s Eastbound Bar and Grill. Morning Extra tried their Jalapeno Burger and their #BOM (that’s Burger of the Month) The Diablo Burger, and once you take a bite it’s no surprise that The California Restaurant Association San Diego Chapter has just announced Ben, who works for Eastbound Bar and Grill, as San Diego's Restaurateur of The Year!

MishMash in Barrio Logan has been mentioned as one of the best burgers in San Diego by The San Diego Union Tribune, City Beat, San Diego Reader, & Zagat and they even make their own cheese. Find out more about their Summer MishMash Cookout, Suns Out Buns Out event happening on Memorial weekend on Saturday, May 25.

In you're in the North County, check out Notorious Burgers, locally sourced and named one of San Diego’s Best Burgers in 2018. They also won Ranch & Coast Reader’s Choice for Best Sandwich Place. They’re celebrating National Burger Month all month-long with buy one get one half off on all of their 10 signature burgers, and from 2-4:30 p.m., the Whitey burger is just $5 (normally $12).

