SAN DIEGO — A San Diego brewery is recognizing Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a special beer to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Mike Hess Brewing will release Rising Hope IPA on Friday at all of their tasting rooms and brewery locations throughout Southern California.

Proprietor Mike Hess spoke with Morning Extra about the release of the beer which is part of the “Brewing Funds the Cure” program - a partnership with breweries the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The NPCF has partnered with one brewery in each state and MHB was designated as the brewery for all of California.

The brewery crafted 20 barrels of Rising Hope IPA made with tangerine and passion fruit and coming it at 6% ABV. For legal reasons, a dollar amount or percentage from sales cannot be donated so Mike Hess Brewing has committed a minimum cash donation of $7,500 to NPCF.

Mike Hess Brewing has raised more than $90,000 this year for pediatric cancer research. Click here if you would like to join the fight and donate to this important cause.

