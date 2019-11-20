TIJUANA, Baja California — For nearly three years now, Mexican artist Enrique Chiu has been donating his time to make the border wall a beautiful piece of art.

Chiu’s mission is to change the border from something that divides two countries into something that brings the citizens of both countries together.

“I started this project December 1, 2016. Instead of division, what this represents, I am trying to do more a union of the community of both sides of the border,” he said.

Chiu’s mural is called Mural de la Hermandad or the "Brotherhood Mural." It has hundreds of bright colors to light up the hearts of those who see it. His stroke of genius has inspired others to get involved, and more than 4,000 people have volunteered their time to help him paint.

“Artists from Japan, China, New Zealand, Germany, Guatemala, Canada, the U.S., they come to paint with us,” he said.

For the time being, Chiu is only painting on the third weekend of every month, but everyone is welcome to help out, and you don’t need to be a professional painter, but you do need to have positive attitude.

“We just enjoy the time. We join other people together and work with them,” he said.

The mural currently spans more than two kilometers. Chiu’s goal is to eventually make it the longest mural in the world.

