LA MESA, Calif — La Mesa Police received a call of a trespasser in a house in the 7900 block of Rainey Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

After officers arrived at the house, they found a white male, in his 30's, who was armed with a knife. At one point the man became combative and then one officer fired his weapon three times, hitting the suspect once in the hand and another time in the shoulder.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

La Mesa Police will stay on scene to conduct an investigation. The public is urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department.