SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of making racist criminal threats against a fellow San Diego State University student via social media.

University police officers took Martin Jesus Ruiz, 24, into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to SDSU officials.

The suspect allegedly made menacing race-based statements toward a black student on Snapchat. Investigators were able to identify him as a suspect in the case within 48 hours of the purported crime based on his appearance in a posted video and his online handle, authorities said.

RELATED: SDSU student targeted in racist Snapchat video

Ruiz, an SDSU student not currently enrolled in classes, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of issuing criminal threats and a hate- crime allegation. His arraignment is tentatively scheduled for Friday afternoon.

"I want to reaffirm that we will continue to take allegations of hate crimes seriously and immediately devote resources to the pursuit of the investigation," SDSU Chief of Police Josh Mays said. "Our goal is to promote a safe and secure environment for all members of our community."

University President Adela de la Torre described the alleged threats as "fundamentally against who we are as a community."

"Freedom from discrimination, harassment and violence are basic, fundamental rights, and we refute all instances of intolerance and abusive behaviors," she said.