SAN DIEGO — Murder, attempted murder and hate crime allegations were filed Monday against the 19-year-old Rancho Penasquitos man who allegedly burst into a Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover and opened fire with an AR-15-style assault rifle, killing a woman and injuring three other people, including the rabbi of the congregation.

The alleged gunman was also charged with arson of a house of worship for allegedly trying to burn down an Escondido mosque last month. He allegedly took credit for setting the March 23 non-injury fire at the Islamic Center of Escondido in a nine-page manifesto posted online before Saturday's synagogue shooting, which occurred exactly six months after a shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

The hate crime allegations filed in connection with the attack at Chabad of Poway make the alleged gunman eligible for the death penalty, should prosecutors decide to pursue it.

"On behalf of the members of the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, our hearts go out to the victims of the Chabad of Poway shooting," District Attorney Summer Stephan said. "We offer our condolences for the loss of precious life and the violence that fell upon members of the Jewish congregation, gathered to celebrate the end of Passover.

The alleged gunman is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.




