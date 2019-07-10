SAN DIEGO — San Diego meal delivery nonprofit Mama's Kitchen began sales Monday for its 15th annual Mama's Pies Thanksgiving Bake Sale, which raises funds to combat hunger among residents with illnesses like cancer and HIV.

During the sale, which runs through Nov. 24, residents can order pumpkin, apple, pecan and Dutch apple pies to be delivered Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Nearly 20 local bakeries and caterers are expected to bake pies for the annual fundraiser and more pie bakers are needed, according to the organization.

"Our annual bake sale is a time-honored tradition that gives community members from around the region an opportunity to give back to our neighbors in need," said Mama's Kitchen Executive Director Alberto Cortes. "Whether you're purchasing a pie, making a donation or volunteering for pie delivery, every hand up counts."

Mama's Kitchen met its goal of $140,000 raised during last year's bake sale and aims to raise at least $150,000 during this year's six-week sale, which the organization says will fund the delivery of some 51,000 meals for residents with critical illnesses. All proceeds from the sale will directly benefit the organization's services that combat hunger.

Volunteers with the AIDS Assistance Fund founded the organization in 1990 to support HIV and AIDS patients. Since then, Mama's Kitchen has expanded its services to more than 1,600 residents countywide who have cancer, congestive heart failure and Type II diabetes and deal with hunger.

Residents can order pies for $25 each and volunteer to deliver pies at mamaspies.org. Prospective pie bakers are advised to contact Mama's Kitchen marketing and events coordinator Silvia Dominguez at 619-233-6262, ext. 114 or silvia@mamaskitchen.org.