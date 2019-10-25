SAN DIEGO — Several wildfires erupted across California Thursday, and San Diego Fire Rescue and Cal Fire San Diego have sent crews to help the fire fighting efforts as part of California’s Office of Emergency Services’ strike teams.

San Diego Fire Rescue sent a crew of four firefighters in a standard engine to Los Angeles, while Cal Fire sent equipment to Los Angeles and personnel to Northern California.

San Diego, however, is still extremely well-covered should a wildfire erupt in the region.

“We are very grateful to be a powerhouse of equipment. We can staff up a ton of stuff,” said Cal Fire San Diego Captain Thomas Shoots.

Cal Fire has deployed five operational managers to the Kincade Fire which is raging across Sonoma wine country. The agency has also sent equipment to the Tick Fire which is burning in Los Angeles.

The resources that have been deployed, according to Captain Shoots, Cal Fire San Diego can get along without.

John Choi, public information officer for North County Fire Protection District, said a strike team of firefighters from San Marcos, Del Mar, Rincon, Valley Center, and North County Fire Protection are helping fight the Tick Fire.

In San Diego County, there was a brief scare as a hillside in Golden Hill burnt but was quickly extinguished by an aggressive attack.

In Los Angeles, thought, a far different story as the Tick Fire has burned over 3,000 acres, destroyed several buildings, and forced the evacuation of over 40,000 residents.

In Sonoma, the flames have scorched more than 16,000 acres and nearly 50 structures have been destroyed. The fire is only five percent contained.

While San Diego has so far been spared, fire officials warn not to become complacent.

“Don’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet,” said Captain Shoots.

Cal Fire has urged all San Diego County residents to remain vigilant and to have an evacuation plan with your family in place.